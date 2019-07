Ever since it was announced that Halle Bailey will be playing Ariel in Disney’s live action The Little Mermaid racists have been upset! They argue that mermaids can’t be Black. But Huggy breaks down for them that Mermaids are half human half fish and don’t even exist in real life!

Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

