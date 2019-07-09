Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff woke all of us up as she lived out her dreams in real time for the world to see on center court at Wimbledon. However today Cori Gauff’s run sadly came to an end but we are still OH SO PROUD of her.
15 year old Cori Gauff caught our attention by beating her idol Venus Williams as a wild card, she then beat Polona Hercog making Coco the youngest player to advance to the final sixteen in the tournament since 1991, when Jennifer Capriati made the semifinals as a 15 year old. But today she played in the sweet sixteen losing to Romanian player Simona Halep.
Her Wimbledon run for 2019 may have come to an end, however I’m positive this won’t be the last time we see her on center court again.
Congratulations on an amazing run Cori Gauff!!
We Are Sad But Proud Of Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff: Wimbledon Run Ends was originally published on wzakcleveland.com