“Queen & Slim” Ready To Drop This Summer!

So here it is! The big screen debut for screenwriter, producer, & actress Lena Waithe & director Melina Matsoukas! The film is called “Queen & Slim” & from the looks of the trailer, it’s kind of like an ‘urban Bonnie & Clyde’. They’ve been on quite the promotional run for the film debuting the trailer at the “2019 BET Awards”, & holding an exclusive “Q&A” over the weekend at the “2019 Essence Music Festival”. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya & Jodie Turner-Smith. I have a feeling this joint is gonna be dope…do your thing ladies!

