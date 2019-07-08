Top Of The Morning: The NBA Teams On The West Need To Start At 3 PM

Over the weekend a lot happened in the NBA world! A lot of the stars of the NBA are now on the west coast and that means the folks on the east coast will have to stay up until 1 am to watch the games. Tom Joyner has a solution, if the west coast teams play at 3 pm, everyone will get to watch it at a reasonable time. He’ll pass this along to Stephen A. Smith and maybe he’ll go on a rant about it and get it done.

Posted 8 hours ago

