

Donald Trump’s 4th of July plans were “as successful as a sloth playing charades,” Huggy says. The country prayed for rain the morning of Trump’s salute to America parade, which Huggy thinks was actually a “salute to Putin.” The Lord heard our prayers and there were some “soggy ass trump supporters,” waiting to see their leader, Huggy laughed.

Huggy Lowdown: Our Rain Dances Worked! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

