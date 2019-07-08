Huggy Lowdown: Our Rain Dances Worked!

TJMS
| 07.08.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss


Donald Trump’s 4th of July plans were “as successful as a sloth playing charades,” Huggy says. The country prayed for rain the morning of Trump’s salute to America parade, which Huggy thinks was actually a “salute to Putin.” The Lord heard our prayers and there were some “soggy ass trump supporters,” waiting to see their leader, Huggy laughed.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Huggy Lowdown: Our Rain Dances Worked! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close