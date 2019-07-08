This week’s word is a big one! Odds are you’ve never used this word in a sentence or even heard it. Rodomontade is not served with any sauce, white or red, and no it’s not a disease. It’s both a noun and an adjective, As a noun it’s an, “empty bluster or bragging speech;” as an adjective it’s “boastful or ranting.” So, Sybil says “when you go to a Donald Trump rally you are subjected to a rodomontade.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Sybil’s Big-A Word: Rodomontade was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: