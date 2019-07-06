Michael Jackson’s estate is supporting the legal action two of his fan clubs are taking over his Leaving Neverland accusers. Two French fan clubs were set to appear in court Friday over a lawsuit against Wade Robson and James Safechuck, which asked for just one Euro each from the men. Robson and Safechuck claimed in Leaving Neverland that the King of Pop sexually assaulted them when they were young boys. Jackson’s estate is also involved in a 100-million-dollar lawsuit against HBO over the film’s release.

It’s a shame that after this man has been gone 10 years and this mess STILL is going on.

(Source-Yahoo News)

Michael Jackson Estate Supports Legal Action Against “Leaving Neverland” Accusers was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

JC Posted July 6, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: