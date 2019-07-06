Happy Birthday 50 Cent!!!

Gotta give a Happy Birthday shout to the Queens bred emcee Curtis Jackson aka “50 Cent!” Since his “How To Rob” days we all knew he had hit making ability, but I think it was when he resurfaced (after being shot) & came with G-Unit that we REALLY saw how dope he was. So dope he sold millions of records, won plenty of awards, one of the first rappers with a shoe endorsement (Reebok), had one of the most successful crews in hip hop (G-Unit), & now he’s into many different interests other than music. He owns SMS Audio (headphones), Branson Cognac, & has one of the best shows on television…..”Power!” Enjoy your day Fif!

