Woman Licks Ice Cream Could Get 20 Years In Jail? Is That Too Harsh?

They haven’t released her name, so for reporting purposes we are going to call this person, Susie The Ice Cream Licker. All we know is far as names for sure is that this happened at a Walmart in Texas with a pint of Blue Bell ice cream…..(in my Slick Rick Voice) so here we go
According to reports and a not so smart person recording, Susie The Ice Cream Licker, walked into a store grabbed a container of ice cream out of a cooler in a freezer section, opened it, ran her tongue across it, laughed then put the container of ice cream back in the freezer. Nasty, right? And the reason we know all of this is because, Susie The Ice Cream Licker, recorded and allegedly posted it.
What may have started as a what, she, Susie The Ice Cream Licker, thought was a funny prank has caused Blue Bell the Ice Cream to remove their ice cream (because they don’t know which one was licked or even how many). Plus in the State of Texas what she did is chargeable as tampering with a consumer product a crime that carries a 2 to 20 year jail sentence.
Susie The Ice Cream Licker, did the nasty MOST to go viral, however is the punishment to harm? What do you think her punishment should be?
Check out the video below then let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 22
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 22
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 22
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 22
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 22
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 22
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 22
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 22
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 22
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 22
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 22
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 22
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 22
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 22
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 22
16.16 of 22
17.17 of 22
18.18 of 22
19.19 of 22
20.20 of 22
21.21 of 22
22.22 of 22
Woman Licks Ice Cream Could Get 20 Years In Jail? Is That Too Harsh? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com