When Charter Schools out perform traditional public schools, it’s a clear indication that the initial assumptions made about charter schools are either collapsing or at least losing a great deal of momentum as these schools make enormous academic strides. The Sugar Creek Charter School in Charlotte for instance, is enjoying immense growth and academic success. The school as a great B assessment. And in the last 20 years they’ve experienced enormous growth from 400 to 1,700 students today. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into a host of Sugar Creek Charter School’s programs with Crystal Barnes, the school’s Elementary Dean of Students and Behavior Specialist.

Sugar Creek Charter School Celebrates 20 Years and Academic Success was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Ron Holland Posted 10 hours ago

