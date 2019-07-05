Top Of The Morning: Police Have Found The Ice-Cream Licker

07.05.19
The young lady seen in the viral video licking ice-cream has been identified by police and they’re looking to press charges. Madelyne is such an ice-cream lover that this whole situation has been stressing her out and she wants the police to take action. Then to make matters worse there have been copy cats!

