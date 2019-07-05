That’s What I Think: Weed Should Have Been Legal Before Alcohol

TJMS
| 07.05.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The governor of Illinois just signed a bill that will make Weed legal in Illinois, and expunge records of weed offences. Which Damon is very excited about because there was a “lil thing from 1982,” that he’d like off of his record.  This legalization makes perfect sense to Damon, and he actually thinks weed should have been legal before alcohol. Way more bad things have happened as a result of alcohol than weed. Like waking up next to somebody you didn’t want to go home with. After a little gin “lil dusty might get it.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

That’s What I Think: Weed Should Have Been Legal Before Alcohol was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 2 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 4 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 1 week ago
06.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close