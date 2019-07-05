Cole Summer: 10 Powerful Bars From ‘ROTD III’ That Prove Dreamville Is Taking Over Hip Hop

FINALLY! J. Cole is back, and this time, he brought the whole Dreamville squad with him. On Friday, Cole dropped the highly anticipated labe compilation album, Revenge Of The Dreamers III, and judging by the reactions on social media, it’s everything fans wanted…and then some.

This whole ROTD 3 Album fire 🔥 no cap 🧢 — VI.XI.XCVII 👐🏽 (@TheRealBryant_) July 5, 2019

Leave it to the North Carolina legend and his artists to deliver a quality body of work full of soulful beats, mind-blowing bars and eloquent vocals that ensures this project will go down in the history books.

Everyone from JID, to Cozz to Bas graced the album and evidently pushed their pens to the limit.

Damn bro. The range of these verses is crazy. Bas pen 🤦🏾‍♂️ Potent https://t.co/JrftWxJBHl — J. Cole (@JColeNC) July 5, 2019

If you haven’t checked out ROTD III yet, you’re missing out on some of the best music of the Summer. Hit the flip to check out the most powerful bars on the album that is sure proof that Dreamville is taking over.

kiyonnathewriter Posted 2 hours ago

