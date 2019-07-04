CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Jussie Smollett Wants Chicago Lawsuit Moved to Federal Court

0 reads
Leave a comment
Jussie Smollett

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Jussie Smollett filed a motion on Wednesday to have the lawsuit the city of Chicago filed against him moved to federal court, the Associated Press reports. Chicago filed a lawsuit against the Empire actor earlier this year when he refused to pay for the investigation into the hate crime he allegedly staged.

The Illinois state attorney’s office dropped the charges against him in March. However, the Police Department and city officials believe he orchestrated the attack and are attempting to recoup $130,000 the city spent on police overtime during the investigation.

In the months that have followed, Smollett and his team have continued to deny that he staged the Jan. 29 attack in Chicago, and now he wants their lawsuit moved from state court. His attorneys argue that federal court will be more appropriate for the case because he’s a California resident even though he lived in the city while filming Empire.

Earlier this week, Smollett’s camp made it clear they weren’t happy with what they claim are dishonest news stories about the incident. His team pointed to the media’s misinterpretation of a series of texts between Smollett and Abel Osundairo, one of the personal trainers allegedly involved in the attack. “Might need your help on the low. You around to meet up and talk face to face?” Smollett’s text to Osundairo read.

 

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Cook County Sheriff’s Office

Second Picture Courtesy of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett’s Arrest

13 photos Launch gallery

The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett’s Arrest

Continue reading The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett’s Arrest

The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett’s Arrest

[caption id="attachment_3023542" align="aligncenter" width="819"] Source: Handout / Getty[/caption] It’s been a long time coming, but the mystery surrounding Jussie Smollett’s alleged “orchestrated attack” seems to becoming clearer. Smollett was arrested, Thursday morning, and charged with falsely filing a police report. While the Empire actor remains steadfast that he is innocent, evidence seems to point in the direction that he faked the “attack” because he was dissatisfied with his salary on the popular FOX show, the Chicago police report. https://twitter.com/TwitterMoments/status/1098605229233319936 It didn’t take long for celebrities and on-lookers to take to social media to express their response to the compelling case that kept us locked in for details over the last few weeks. MUST READ: Update: Jussie Smollett Indicted And Charged For Filing A False Police Report Reactions to Jussie’s arrest have been mixed. Some empathize with the beloved actor while others think he crime is unforgivable. Jussie’s bail has been set at $100,000.

Jussie Smollett Wants Chicago Lawsuit Moved to Federal Court was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 2 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 4 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 7 days ago
06.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close