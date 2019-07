R&B singer Ashanti can now add another title to her resume…..designer! She has teamed up with online boutique prettylittlething to drop her own swimsuit line just in time for summer. I’ve seen the designs & I’m here to say ladies, the girl did her thing! The line features one & two pieces, cover ups, & plus sizes. You can see all her styles on the website at http://www.prettylittlething.com!

