Disney’s New Version Of “The Lion King” Drops This Month!

Disney will release a ‘live action’ version of “The Lion King” on July 18th! The film sports an all star cast who will voice the characters, & they just released a dope visual promotion with the actors/actresses facing their portrayals. As seen above Beyonce’ is voicing her character “Nala”, while Donald Glover is voicing “Simba”. Voicing duties of this epic saga also belong to Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Keegan-Michael Key, John Oliver, Billy Eichner, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Florence Kasumba, Eric Andre’, Shahadi Wright, & JD McCrary. This should be good!

