Huggy Lowdown: Trump Has Hijacked The 4th Of July

TJMS
| 07.03.19
Huggy says the 4th of July should enter the Witness protection program. Donald Trump’s holiday celebration sounds more like a “hostile take over” than a celebration in Huggy’s opinion. Trump has renamed it “Salute to America,” and the event even has a VIP section! The 4th of July has been turned into what sounds like a Trump celebration.

Photos
