

By now you’ve at least heard about the young lady who was seen licking a tub of ice cream and putting it back on the shelf. If you’ve seen the video you were most likely disgusted…and rightfully so. But guess who else has seen it, the police and Blue Bell. Now they’re both trying to identify the woman and charge her with felony food tampering.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Morning Minute: A Gross New Viral Video was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: