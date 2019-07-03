Morning Minute: A Gross New Viral Video

TJMS
| 07.03.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss


By now you’ve at least heard about the young lady who was seen licking a tub of ice cream and putting it back on the shelf. If you’ve seen the video you were most likely disgusted…and rightfully so. But guess who else has seen it, the police and Blue Bell. Now they’re both trying to identify the woman and charge her with felony food tampering.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Morning Minute: A Gross New Viral Video was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 2 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 5 days ago
06.28.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 1 week ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close