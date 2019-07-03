If you were invited to the cookout last year but not this year it’s because “they don’t want you there.” Think about your past behavior and ask yourself what you did to make them not want to invite you this year. Ask yourself, “did I get too drunk and cuss everyone out,” or “Did I dress inappropriately,” or “did I bring my bad dirty kids with ringworms?” There are a number of reasons you may not have been invited.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

If Guy Were You: Ask Yourself Why You Weren’t Invited To The Cookout was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: