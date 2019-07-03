CLOSE
Kaepernick Says Nike’s 4th Of July Shoe Is Racist So Nike Shelved It

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Nike thought it would be a cool idea to drop a 4th of July tennis shoe for the holiday.  The AIR MAX 1 USA is a white tennis shoe trimmed in red with a blue shoe looked hot but the flag on the back caught the eye of Colin Kaepernick, who is one of NIKE’s spokespersons, and that’s when the slavery history lesson began and the shoe is now being shelved.

The original Betsy Ross flag is stitched on the back of the Nike AIR MAX 1 USA shoe had 13 stars on it representing the original 13 colonies but Colin Kaepernick says the Betsy Ross flag is offensive because of its connection to slavery.

According to @wsj: #Nike inc is pulling a U.S.A.-themed sneaker 👟 that features an early American flag 🇺🇸 after #ColinKaepernick intervened & told the company it shouldn’t sell a shoe with a symbol that is considered offensive to some people. _____________________________________________________________ Kaepernick explained that the Betsy Ross flag is an offensive symbol because of its connection to an era of slavery. _____________________________________________________________ #AirMax1USA was reportedly created in celebration of the July Fourth holiday, and it was slated to go on sale this week. The heel of the shoe featured a U.S. flag with 13 white stars in a circle, a design created during the American Revolution and commonly referred to as the #BetsyRossflag . _____________________________________________________________ Nike is facing backlash from conservatives & others who don’t agree with their move of pulling the footwear 🍵. _____________________________________________________________

Colin Kaepernick is known as an activist for taking a knee during the National Anthem when he played quarterback for the San Fransisco 49er’s.  His actions got him sided lined and allegedly black balled from the NFL as he was never asked to join another team.  The NFL and Kaepernick reached a monetary agreement in which the  terms or how much Kaepernick received was never disclosed.

Photos
