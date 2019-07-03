Terry Crews has revealed that White Chicks 2 is imminent.

In Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Crews confirmed that he spoke with Shawn Wayans, who wrote, produced, and starred in the film alongside his brother Marlon Wayans. Crews said, “You know what, I actually got with Shawn, and he was like ‘man we doing it, we getting it going’.”

The original White Chicks premiered 15 years ago and was an instant classic, earning $113 million at the box office. In the film, two disgraced FBI agents go undercover to prevent the kidnapping of the daughters of a mogul.

Crews also let it slip to Cohen that the next iteration of White Chicks could include another pop song performance, similar to his legendary version of Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles”: “I think the modern day equivalent to that might be Carly Rae Jepsen ‘Call Me Maybe.’”

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

Video Courtesy of YouTube, Bravo, and Complex

Terry Crews: ‘White Chicks 2’ is About to Happen Soon was originally published on wzakcleveland.com