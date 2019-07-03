Rachel Dolezal Has Announced That She’s Bisexual

In honor of pride month, Rachel Dolezal hit up Twitter to remind folks that she’s a proud bisexual woman.

But don’t call it a coming out announcement, as the former Spokane, Wash., NAACP leader previously made known her sexual orientation in her book, “In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World,” which she says “is the ONLY accurate, fact-checked source on my life,” Rachel wrote on Twitter.

“In my book, I talk about knowing I was bi since I was 18. My post for #pride2019 is not “coming out,” I’ve been out for a long time & have posted before,” she added.

As you know, Dolezal is best known for having white parents but self-identifying as a Black woman.

“My first kiss was with a girl when I was 18. I am bisexual,” she wrote on Twitter, NYDN reported.

“Just because I have been married (briefly) to a man or have had children by male partners does not mean I am not bi. Just because I’m bi doesn’t mean I’m confused. Just because I’m bi doesn’t mean I’m ‘almost gay.’”

Dolezal admits she’s been “single & celibate for 4 years.”

“This is my lil Pride support post to say ‘press on’ and ‘keep being you’ to the bi community,’ she wrote.

Dolezal first made headlines in 2015 when she stepped down from her post at Spokane’s NAACP after publicly claiming to be black.

Since then, she has changed her name to Nkechi Diallo and was charged last year with committing welfare fraud. Dolezal was sentenced in April to community service and ordered to pay back $8,847 she reportedly stole from government assistance.

