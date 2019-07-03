CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Rachel Dolezal Has Announced That She’s Bisexual

0 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - March 27, 2017

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

In honor of pride month, Rachel Dolezal hit up Twitter to remind folks that she’s a proud bisexual woman.

But don’t call it a coming out announcement, as the former Spokane, Wash., NAACP leader previously made known her sexual orientation in her book, “In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World,” which she says “is the ONLY accurate, fact-checked source on my life,” Rachel wrote on Twitter.

“In my book, I talk about knowing I was bi since I was 18. My post for #pride2019 is not “coming out,” I’ve been out for a long time & have posted before,” she added.

As you know, Dolezal is best known for having white parents but self-identifying as a Black woman.

“My first kiss was with a girl when I was 18. I am bisexual,” she wrote on Twitter, NYDN reported.

“Just because I have been married (briefly) to a man or have had children by male partners does not mean I am not bi. Just because I’m bi doesn’t mean I’m confused. Just because I’m bi doesn’t mean I’m ‘almost gay.’”

Dolezal admits she’s been “single & celibate for 4 years.”

“This is my lil Pride support post to say ‘press on’ and ‘keep being you’ to the bi community,’ she wrote.

Dolezal first made headlines in 2015 when she stepped down from her post at Spokane’s NAACP after publicly claiming to be black.

Since then, she has changed her name to Nkechi Diallo and was charged last year with committing welfare fraud. Dolezal was sentenced in April to community service and ordered to pay back $8,847 she reportedly stole from government assistance.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Gif and First Picture Courtesy of Sky News

Second Picture Courtesy of Ray Tamarra and Getty Images

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

Conveniently Black Rachel Dolezal Tweets That She’s Bisexual, Gets Rainbow Roasted

15 photos Launch gallery

Conveniently Black Rachel Dolezal Tweets That She’s Bisexual, Gets Rainbow Roasted

Continue reading Conveniently Black Rachel Dolezal Tweets That She’s Bisexual, Gets Rainbow Roasted

Conveniently Black Rachel Dolezal Tweets That She’s Bisexual, Gets Rainbow Roasted

[caption id="attachment_809669" align="alignnone" width="400"] Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty[/caption] Rachel Dolezal is back on the slander block once again after hopping on Twitter to let folks know her sexual orientation, something nobody was asking for. In her support for Pride Month, the transracial Dolezal shared that she was bisexual and Twitter has been cooking her up like unseasoned burgers on the grill. In a tweet posted on Saturday (June 15), Dolezal posted a message about her experiences in discovering her sexuality. “Just wanted to take a moment to recognize Pride Month. I am in absolutely no rush to explore a new relationship, but it still matters to stay visible. My first kiss was with a girl when I was 18. I am bisexual,” Dolezal wrote. She added, “Just because I have been married (briefly) to a man or have had children by male partners does not mean I am not bi. Just because I’m bi doesn’t mean I’m confused. Just because I’m bi doesn’t mean I’m ‘almost gay.’” Okay, then. After the tweet went out, Dolezal caught the fury of Twitter as expected, and we’ve captured some of the responses below. https://twitter.com/RachelADolezal/status/1140065683964747776 https://twitter.com/RachelADolezal/status/1140492612622680068 — Photo: Getty

Rachel Dolezal Has Announced That She’s Bisexual was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 2 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 5 days ago
06.28.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 1 week ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close