CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

How Terry Crews Kicked His Addiction to Pornography

3 reads
Leave a comment
Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Terry Crews claims he had a porn addiction that nearly destroyed his marriage.

The actor has been open about his porn obsession in the past but on Sunday night, the “America’s Got Talent” host dished about his road to recovery on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Crews revealed that when his “wife walked out,” he knew he “had to change,” he said.

He credits his wife and a friend who pushed him to go to rehab, and now says his marriage is “better than ever.”

“It was something that porn use led to me being unfaithful years earlier. And what happened was, after years of hiding and not saying anything, she confronted me. She was like, ‘What is it I don’t know about you?’”

When Crews told his wife, she was shocked. “She was like, ‘That’s it. I’m out,’” he told Cohen. “And I was like, ‘Then go, bye!’”

“I was literally thinking, ‘It’s her. It’s her fault,’” he continued. “But then I realized, it was me. And all of the sudden, I knew I had to change.”

He added, “I was like, I need to break this. It was something that it was a stronghold, but I thank God I’m out of it,” he said. “You learn that you’ve learned a lot of wrong things. I learned to correct them.”

Crews says he and wifey “are better than ever.”

“We’re back together, super strong. It’s wild because you can’t keep secrets in a relationship. You can’t do it.”

Watch Terry Crews discuss his battle with porn addiction in the clip above.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of FayesVision and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Derrick Salters and WENN

Video Courtesy of YouTube, Bravo, and EURweb

Black Twitter Is Not Here For Terry Crews’ Take On Liam Neeson

20 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Is Not Here For Terry Crews’ Take On Liam Neeson

Continue reading Black Twitter Is Not Here For Terry Crews’ Take On Liam Neeson

Black Twitter Is Not Here For Terry Crews’ Take On Liam Neeson

[caption id="attachment_3022189" align="alignleft" width="903"] Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty[/caption] I am a huge fan of Terry Crews. I love how he spoke up about being a survivor of sexual assault and continues to call out sexism in Hollywood and beyond. I love how he showed Black women love for showing up for him after he accused Adam Venit of groping him at an event back in 2017. And I truly love how hard he pushes back on folks like DL Hughley, 50 Cent and other men filled with toxic masculinity who try to use what he’s been through as the butt of their tired jokes. But some recent tweets about white actor Liam Neeson have me feeling a way. Remember: Neeson admitted that he would have committed a hate crime against a random Black man because a female friend of his was allegedly raped by a Black man. That, and he somehow stopped himself from doing that by power walking. Now, initially, Crews seemed to be on the right side of history and the outrage about Neeson’s statements. https://twitter.com/terrycrews/status/1092497959185305601 https://twitter.com/terrycrews/status/1092834895209029632 But soon after, it took a strange and disappointing turn with Terry tweeting that where Liam was at that time in his life seemed like a “fork in the road” that people face in the battle between good and evil. https://twitter.com/terrycrews/status/1092805890804203521 Sigh… This confusing tweet prompted rapper Wale to shut this all the way down: https://twitter.com/Wale/status/1092828189594808320 Now, I don’t think that Terry was defending Neeson per se, but this this need to normalize and empathize with racists as a form of understanding human behavior, doesn’t sit well with me, Wale and countless others on Twitter who expect better from the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor. Here are some of these concerns.

How Terry Crews Kicked His Addiction to Pornography was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 2 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 5 days ago
06.28.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 1 week ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close