Biz Markie Talks Paying Back 50 Cent With Food Stamps

13th Annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival - Performances

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

Old school DJ/rapper Biz Markie doesn’t have a problem with 50 Cent shaming folks who owe him money, especially since Fiddy seems to be cool with food stamps as payment tender.

TMZ caught up to the “Just a Friend” rapper last week in D.C. at Reagan National Airport and, of course, had to ask him what was up with paying 50 with food stamps. If you missed it, Biz Markie and 50 hung out at a festival earlier this month in Minneapolis and, while backstage, Markie finally ante’d up what he owed. The look on Fiddy’s face says it all.

I PAID #50cent THE MONEY I OWED HIM…

Check out the clip ’cause Biz tells exactly why he owed 50 money. BTW … 50 putting people on blast for owing him money is entirely cool with him. It’s unclear if Biz really did pay off his debt with food stamps. We really can’t tell if Biz is joking or not. 50 took to Instagram and seemed to laugh off the whole thing … so, who knows.

And if you’re wondering why the successful DJ/rapper still carries crisp, clean food stamps … well, guess what? He’s got an explanation for that too.

 

Biz Markie Talks Paying Back 50 Cent With Food Stamps was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
