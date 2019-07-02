Everyone (Even Barbara Walters) Told Sherri Shepherd Her Ex Was Sorry, But She Married Him Because She Was Lonely And Horny

Sherri Shepherd’s divorce to Lamar Sally was finalized in 2015, but years later, she’s still learning hard lessons from that situation, including the importance of not looking for love when you’re lonely.

In a new interview on The D.L. Hughley Show, D.L told her that from the first time he met her ex-husband, he knew “That’s a sorry a– dude.”

Sherri said that was a common opinion she heard that she admittedly ignored.

“Everybody said that. Steve Harvey said it, Barbara Walters said it, Whoopi [Goldberg] wouldn’t come to my wedding,” she said. “Everybody tried to tell me. The only person who showed up was Kym Whitley because she got a free iPad and she was my bridesmaid. We gave away free iPads [laughs].”

When asked why she didn’t take heed to the warnings of those around her, she admitted that she was ready for companionship and struggling by herself in New York.

“I was in New York doing The View and I was lonely. That’s what it was. You can’t do stuff out of fear and being lonely, ” she said. “All of the women of The View were amazing but they had lives. Whoopi would go home and eat her brownies, she was gone for the night. Then Elizabeth Hasselbeck had her family and Joy [Behar] had hers so I was out there by myself. I didn’t have custody of Jeffrey, I’m fighting for custody of Jeffrey, and Niecy Nash introduced me to this person.”

Sherri said that after things fell apart between she and Lamar, including his decision to come for her money by fighting for full custody of the child they were expecting via surrogate, she and Niecy fell out for a short time.

“We had a big blowout. We did,” she said. “I said, ‘Niecy, I will never go out with anybody you introduce me to.’ We came to a meeting of the minds yesterday, we were together, she said, ‘Would you just go out?’ I said, ‘Yeah, but I’m not going to get married to any of your recommendations.’”

She doesn’t blame Niecy though because she didn’t know Lamar wasn’t necessarily a good guy either. Once Niecy realized who he really was though, she did let him know about himself in honor of her friend.

“We see the good and that’s what Niecy saw,” she said. “But one time he had taken me to court for money and she called him in her little closet because she didn’t want her husband to hear. Her husband and him used to be friends, and she cursed him out. He said, ‘If you call me one more time, I’m going to tell your husband.’ She was going off. All of a sudden she heard behind her, ‘Niecy!’ It was her husband. My friend did some cursing out.”

She also can’t blame Niecy because Sherri said she knows she wasn’t in the right place when she started dating Lamar, and she married him for the wrong reasons.

“I was in a place in New York by myself, lonely,” she said. “At the time I was in my 40s and scared. I was like, ‘I’m getting older, who’s going to want to be in a relationship?’ It was a lot of stuff done out of fear. I was also raised to in the church to believe you can’t have sex before you get married, so I was horny! The whole celibacy thing, this idea that it’s better to get married than to burn. So I got married too because I was horny, and look, we never had sex.”

Sherri was married to Sally from 2011 to 2015. She was previously married to Jeff Tarpley from 2001 to 2010.

SOURCE: MadameNoire.com

