Would You Rather See Lizzo Play Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’ Instead of Melissa McCarthy?

2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Disney has had tons of success remaking their iconic animated features into live-action versions and The Little Mermaid is reportedly next on their list. Although the studio is reportedly in talks with Melissa McCarthy to play Ursula, Lizzo has her eyes on the role and we agree she would make the perfect choice.

When news broke that Melissa McCarthy was being considered for the role, the body-positive beauty reacted with a sad face emoji on social media.

It wasn’t long before she took matters into her own hands and released an audition tape that proves she has what it takes to bring the vivacious villain to life. “I’M URSULA. PERIOD @Disney,” she posted along with a video of herself dressed as the sea witch.

Check it out:

While Melissa McCarthy is a great comedian and has proven she can dive into drama as well, Ursula isn’t exactly a humorous character. Lizzo has the voice to pull off Ursula’s biggest moments, including “Poor Unfortunate Souls” the song she nailed in her impromptu audition.

 

[caption id="attachment_3052472" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Getty[/caption] While Lizzo has been on the music scene for a while, it seems that 2019 is becoming her breakout year! Her performance at the BET Awards was one of the best moments of the show. Even Rihanna was jamming in the audience as Lizzo played the flute and twerked at the same time. https://twitter.com/BET/status/1142977140205342721 But that's not the first time the singer shut it down an appearance, the singer and rapper PUT IT DOWN at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles earlier this year. She also has a killer spread in Playboy Magazine,  broke into the Billboard 100 for the first time with her single "Juice' a few months ago, and gave one of her best TV performances to date on the Ellen Degeneres Show back in January. That, and her third album "Cuz, I Love You" dropped on April 19. So to celebrate this rising star, here she is living her best thick and sexy life on the 'Gram.

