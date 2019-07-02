Why Did The Hornets Let Kemba Walker Leave?!?

Man what in the WORLD is going on over there at the Charlotte Hornets office?!?? What are they DOING?!??? How do you let your TOP player, arguably the BEST Charlotte Hornet to ever don the teal & purple…..how do you let him just….GO??!? Then, you let him go to the Boston Celtics?!? Who is in your Conference??? I’m gonna chalk this up as a move to make room for a BIGGER move. I’ve heard rumors that somebody might be coming….’home’ someday, & that BETTER BE THE CASE!!!! Alright. I’m done….for now!

