Top Of The Morning: We Need Ice Cream Monitors



There has been a video floating around the internet of a young lady licking a tub of ice cream and putting it back on the shelf. Of course people are disgusted and mortified by this video….who wants to open a fresh new tub of ice cream and see a lick mark in the middle! Madelyne believes we need security in the frozen foods section now.

Posted 6 hours ago

