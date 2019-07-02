Top Of The Morning: We Need Ice Cream Monitors

There has been a video floating around the internet of a young lady licking a tub of ice cream and putting it back on the shelf. Of course people are disgusted and mortified by this video….who wants to open a fresh new tub of ice cream and see a lick mark in the middle! Madelyne believes we need security in the frozen foods section now.

