Nike was set to release a shoe featuring an early version of the American Flag, but after input from Colin Kaepernick they canceled it. Kaepernick said he and others found the shoe offensive; and just like that it was canceled. Chris Paul says they don’t want to lose all of their Black supporters money.

Posted 6 hours ago

