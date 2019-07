Once again, our Seriously Ignorant News story comes out of Florida. A thief decided to rob a Wendy’s restaurant, but must have been hungry when he arrived. Before he took anything he fired up the grill and made himself some burgers, then he stole the safe and other items. The whole incident was caught on camera.

Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

