Ms. Luenell is the original bad girl of comedy and she’s popular among the men in Hollywood. She saw Al B. Sure over the weekend when he stopped by her show in Dallas. His presence proves to her that he’s an “admirer,” of hers. She’s currently with Bruno Mars and Bradley Cooper but says, “you can have more than one lover.” She shares that Eddie Murphy fits her criteria, a nice guy that’s “nice looking.” The only issue with Eddie is that “he impregnates everybody he meets,” and she doesn’t want to be baby mama number 11. But, she considered it because she could retire if he had an “Eddie Murphy baby.”

This weekend Luenell is performing in New York at Caroline’s on Broadway.

Luenell Has Figured Out A Way She Could Retire From Comedy was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

