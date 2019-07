Disney’s Aladdin remake is Will Smith’s highest-grossing movie. He thanked fans over the news in an Instagram video, and said he is humbled and honored. Aladdin has pulled in nearly 875-million-dollars worldwide. Smith’s second-biggest movie is Independence Day, and his highest-grossing in North America is Suicide Squad.

“Aladdin” Now Will Smith’s Highest-Grossing Movie was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

JC Posted 4 hours ago

