Happy Birthday Missy!!!

Happy Birthday to one of the most talented female artist that has ever done it, & that would be Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliot! My first time her was on Jodeci’s “Diary Of A Mad Band” album, & I was like “Who is that? Honey sounds DOPE!” I found out it was Missy & she was signed to DeVante’s Swing Mob label. Later on her & Timbaland (her production & writing partner) left & worked on Aaliyah’s “One In A Million” album, & it’s been on every since. She has platinum & gold albums, too many awards to name, has written & produced hits for tons of artist, & most recently got her Doctorate in Music from Berklee! Congrats on all your accomplishments & keep doin’ your thing!

