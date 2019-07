History was made in the 2019 Miss Tennessee pageant when school teacher Brianna Mason took home the crown. Mason is the first African-American woman to win the title in the pageant’s eight-decade history. Yes, you read that right, in 80 years there had never been a Black Tennessee. Congrats to Miss Mason!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Top Of The Morning: Miss Tennessee Is A Black Woman was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: