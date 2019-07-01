Morning Minute: Yall Owe Kamala Harris An Apology



Kamala Harris’ Blackness has been questioned by both Black and white people. They feel she’s not really Black because her parents are Indian and Jamaican. So, to settle this Chris Paul suggests anyone who feels that way walk up to a Jamaican person and tell them they’re not Black. If you’ve been bullying Kamala online Chris feels like you owe her an apology.

Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

