

Donald Trump became the first sitting US President to enter North Korea and meet with Kim Jong Un. Huggy laughs at the fact that Trump hung out with the man that called him a “dotard” and now they’re acting like friends. Trump called the day “legendary,” but, Huggy wants him to know that he looks crazy. Once again Trump got in bed with a dictator.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Huggy Lowdown: Trump Is Friends With ‘Chairman Kim’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: