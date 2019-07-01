Huggy Lowdown: Trump Is Friends With ‘Chairman Kim’

07.01.19
Donald Trump became the first sitting US President to enter North Korea and meet with Kim Jong Un. Huggy laughs at the fact that Trump hung out with the man that called him a “dotard” and now they’re acting like friends. Trump called the day “legendary,” but, Huggy wants him to know that he looks crazy. Once again Trump got in bed with a dictator.

