Guy’s Gripe: Flying Isn’t Fun Anymore

| 07.01.19
Guy gripes that flying isn’t fun anymore. He read a story about an airline kicking a woman off of a plane because her top was too revealing. Apparently the woman’s top was see through so they asked her to change it. After changing the woman was still upset and was reportedly removed after causing a disturbance. Guy doesn’t see an issue with a revealing top on a plane.

