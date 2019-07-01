Roland Martin: Stop The Poll Tax In Florida

During the 2018 Midterms Florida voted to restore voting rights to over 1 million non violent felons. Roland Martin talks to voting rights activist and Executive Director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition Desmond Meade about Republican’s reaction. They responded by putting in place what Roland calls a “poll tax,” which makes it hard for many people to vote.

Meade says they’ll wait and see exactly what happens when the dust settles. 800,000 people won’t be directly affected, he explains, but the 500,000 that will be affected will be charged fees of $800-$1200. In the meantime he and his team are working to raise money to help people those who will be affected pay their fees.

You can text fees to 82623 or visit Wegotthevote.org to help.

Jamai Harris

