It’s a Spike Lee Do The Right Thing Party

US-ENTERTAINMENT-METROPOLITAN MUSEUM

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Spike Lee has a special event planned in Brooklyn today to commemorate one of his iconic films. Get ready for an all-day block party celebration honoring the film that still has society asking, “Did Mookie do the right thing?” Dress as your favorite DTRT character and enjoy the inter-generational festivities that will include an assortment of dancers, DJs, entertainment and outdoor activities.    Steve Greenfield reports.

 

 

