Sheriff Garry McFadden Bucks System while Keeping Campaign Promises

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden has no qualms about expressing his thoughts on policies he feels are unfair, aren’t working or undermining community trust. To the chagrin of his Republican critics, McFadden rolled back the controversial 287g immigration policy and promises to fight the General Assembly’s efforts to force “cooperation” with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). McFadden says both 287g and the General Assembly’s HB 370 erodes trust with the Latino community. He points to the bill’s (HB 370) efforts to have deputies ask individuals about their immigration statues and will force deputies across the state to detain and report individuals to ICE. Apart from the immigration controversy, McFadden has established a 12 member “Community Engagement Unit” to foster better relationships between his deputies and county residents. And, he’s eliminated solitary confinement in the detention centers under his purview. Despite being considered abrasive and outspoken by critics and supporters alike, McFadden says he’s adamant about keeping his promises to all Mecklenburg County Residents. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Sheriff McFadden about his public battles, successes and agenda for his department.

Ron Holland Posted 11 hours ago

