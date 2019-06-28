

Last night part two of the Democratic debate aired and it was intense. Kamala Harris was not playing any games, as candidates began talking over each other and going back and forth she all but told them to shut up. She then specifically called out Joe Biden on his work with racists in the past, he really didn’t have an answer for her.

Top Of The Morning: Recap Of Part 2 Of The Democratic Debate was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

