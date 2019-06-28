Inside Her Story: Dr. Tamara Pizzoli Is Diversifying Children’s Literature

Only 7% of children’s books are written by Black women and only 1% of characters in these books are people of color. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Dr. Tamara Pizzoli who is part of that 7%.

Dr. Pizzoli has released 15 books since 2011 and says she has 13 more “in the works” that will be released over the next few months. She started writing books while living in Dallas because as a kindergarten teacher she realized there was a lack of diversity in children’s books.

Her book Tallulah the Tooth Fairy CEO is about a billionaire head tooth-fairy who trains other tooth fairies. The book is getting a lot of attention and is actually being turned into a live action film. Gabrielle Union and John Sacchi are co producing and she says they have an “all-star dream team” working on the film.

Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

