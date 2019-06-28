Comedian Luenell is in love! She says she’s in a relationship with both Bradley Cooper and Bruno Mars. But Al B. Sure has been shooting his shot her way too. She’s very popular among the men because she says she’s “like fine wine,” and “everybody likes wine.” As much as she loves the attention, it can get tiring. But, it’s worth it because she’s in love!

There’s always more room for love! So fellas…slide in her DMs “shoot your best shot” her Instagram is @Luenell. If she doesn’t write you back don’t blow her inbox up. She vets everyone before she writes back to invite them over for “coffee and stuff.”

If you’re in Dallas check her out at the Arlington Improv and shoot your shot in person!

Luenell Is In Love, But There’s Room For More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

