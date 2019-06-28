CLOSE
Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The “2019 Kia NBA MVP!”

Nike Giannis Antetokounmpo Zoom Freak 1

Congrats to the “Greek Freak” Giannis Antetokounmpo who received the “2019 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player” award! This is a great honor, & definitely well deserved. Giannis had a great season & took a pretty decent team to the “Eastern Conference Finals.” They fell a little short against the Toronto Raptors (who went on to win the whole thing) but I’m sure next year things will be a little different. This brotha is dedicated to his craft 100% & every year keeps getting better. Keep doing your thing “Greek Freak!”

