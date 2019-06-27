JAY-Z Lends His Basquiat Painting To Guggenheim For ‘Police Brutality’ Exhibit

Jay-Z famously boasts about his art collection in his raps much to the dismay of some rappers *coughs* Drake. According to Page Six, Jigga Man lent one his prized Basquiat paintings to the Guggenheim museum for a police brutality exhibit.

Hov is reportedly lending Basquiat’s 1982 work “CPRKR” to the museum for its “Basquiat’s ‘Defacement’: The Untold Story,” exhibit which opened to the public on Friday (June 21). But a rep for the Guggenheim claims the painting does not belong to Jay-Z and is reportedly on loan from another private collection.

The Guggenheim description of its new exhibit goes as follows:

“This presentation will examine Basquiat’s exploration of black identity, his protest against police brutality and his attempts to craft a singular, aesthetic language of empowerment.”

Basquiat painted “CPRKR” in 1982 as a tribute to the late Jazz great Charlie Parker.

