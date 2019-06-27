Brit Bombshell Ella Balinska Steals The Show In ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Trailer

The reboots just keep on coming. Today we get our first look at the new Charlie’s Angels movie. No, Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Lui are not returning this time around. Instead, we get some fresh new faces with Kristen Stewart (Twilight), Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) and newcomer Ella Balinska.

Elizabeth Banks is doing triple the work on the film, not only does she take over as Bosely — previously played by Bill Murray in the original movie — she also wrote the script and directed the film.

The trailer immediately sets the tone that women are a force to be reckoned with Stewart’s super-spy character Sabina Wilson undercover with an unsuspecting criminal. He quickly realizes this isn’t just a pretty face he’s dealing with during a conversation.

“I think women can do anything,” Stewart’s character teases. He foolishly replies, “Just because they can, doesn’t mean they should,” then she adds “But I have so many talents,” before breaking out her impressive hand to hand combat skills.

While both Stewart and Scott who plays takes on the role of Elena Houghlin, a potential team member the team is trying to recruit, it’s Balinska’s Jane Kano who steals the show for obvious reasons.

ella balinska deserves to be the breakout star of charlie’s angels (2019) so therefore we WILL be watching ! pic.twitter.com/Fje8Kgi3gn — matty (@godlycia) June 27, 2019

she can punch me in the face and i'll say thank you@ellabalinska #CharliesAngels pic.twitter.com/5wxZDmsRDa — tessa (@henriettaxcoles) June 27, 2019

While Bank’s boasts that Kristen Stewart as the film’s “secret weapon” we were left questioning that immediately after watching the trailer. She also hopes this film will have that same impact on the original movie that came out 18 years ago by introducing the franchise to a bunch of fresh new eyes.

Charlie’s Angels trailer arrives ahead of its debut before showings of Sony’s other property (in collaboration with Marvel Studios) Spider-Man: Far From Home. You can check out Balinskaas well as Stewart and Scott in action below, the film is slated for a November release.

