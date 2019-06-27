Kelly Price Shares What Her Reaction Was When Asked To Be A Judge On ‘Sunday Best’

Radio One Exclusives
| 06.27.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Sunday Best‘ returns to BET this Sunday, June 30th at 8pm and fans of the hit show are excited. Kirk Franklin will continue to host the show as Erica Campbell, Kelly Price and Jonathan McReynolds take on judging duties.

During a recent interview Price spoke about how excited she was when she found out she was going to be a judge.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

For over 15 years she’s been in the music industry, but never served as a judge for a singing competition.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

When asked about who the hardest judge on the show has been, Price mentioned that they all have had to show the contestants tough love.

SEE ALSO: Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds & More Play Game To Guess Gospel Artists Runs [VIDEO]

One of the best parts she mentioned was getting to know the participants of the show and understand their back story.

Make sure you listen to the full interview with Kelly Price up top!

Star Transformation: Kelly Price Over The Years [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Star Transformation: Kelly Price Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Star Transformation: Kelly Price Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Star Transformation: Kelly Price Over The Years [PHOTOS]

April 4 marks Kelly Price’s 46th birthday. 40-something never looked so good! Check out photos of the singer over the years… 

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Kelly Price Shares What Her Reaction Was When Asked To Be A Judge On ‘Sunday Best’ was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 3 days ago
06.25.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 3 days ago
06.25.19
*Sigh* ‘The Last Black Man In San Francisco’…
 2 weeks ago
06.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close