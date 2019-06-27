Chaka Khan Says She Did NOT Like Kanye’s “Through The Wire”

In a recent interview on Andy Cohens show “What Happens LIVE” Chaka Khan said that she did NOT like what Kanyeezy did with her classic song “Through The Wire”. Mr. West sampled the song & called it “Through The Wire”, which also turned out to be his first single. The Chi-Town Diva granted West permission to use it, but then said “When it came out, I was pissed. I thought it was a little insulting. Not insulting….I thought it was stupid! If I’d known he was gonna do that, I would have said Hell No!” WOW!! Oh well, it blew up & she got paid….the end! Hahahaha!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: