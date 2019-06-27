CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

NFL Football Player Paying For 11 Year-Old Funeral Killed In SC Shooting

6 reads
Leave a comment
Chicago Bears v Buffalo Bills

Source: Tom Szczerbowski / Getty

Ja’Naiya Scott was killed when someone shot thirty-five times into her home on Sunday morning. Her sister and cousin were wounded during the incident.

Heartbreaking Photos Released As Maleah Davis Is Buried In Houston
7 photos

Former Clemson football player, Shaq Lawson of the Buffalo Bills decided to pay for the funeral of the 11-year-old victim.

Lawson felt compelled to help in some way after reading the story because he has a sister around the age of Ja’Niya.

According to WSOCTV.COM, it was announced at the vigil Wednesday that Lawson would contribute to Ja’Naiya’s funeral. Unfortunately, no suspects have been caught as of right now. The case is still under investigation.

ALSO READ: Suspect, Victims Identified Following Deadly UNC Charlotte Shooting

JaNiya Scott , Shaq Lawson , shooting

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 2 days ago
06.25.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 2 days ago
06.25.19
*Sigh* ‘The Last Black Man In San Francisco’…
 1 week ago
06.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close