NFL Football Player Paying For 11 Year-Old Funeral Killed In SC Shooting

Ja’Naiya Scott was killed when someone shot thirty-five times into her home on Sunday morning. Her sister and cousin were wounded during the incident.

Former Clemson football player, Shaq Lawson of the Buffalo Bills decided to pay for the funeral of the 11-year-old victim.

Lawson felt compelled to help in some way after reading the story because he has a sister around the age of Ja’Niya.

According to WSOCTV.COM, it was announced at the vigil Wednesday that Lawson would contribute to Ja’Naiya’s funeral. Unfortunately, no suspects have been caught as of right now. The case is still under investigation.

