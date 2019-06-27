Top Of The Morning: There’s A Lot We Don’t Know About Bobby DeBarge



Last night Kym Whitley saw a screening of “The Bobby DeBarge Story,” and says she learned a whole lot. She didn’t even know that the DeBarge kids were all brothers and sisters, she thought they were cousins. The documentary was directed by Russ Parr and it tells the unknown story of Bobby DeBarge who some would say was the most talented DeBarge.

Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

